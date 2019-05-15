{{featured_button_text}}

Lenora Blue Bird, 82 Allen

Charles 'Chuck' Biegler, 73 Custer

Michael FitzHenry, 68 Kingman, Kan.

Albertine Jensen, 92 Spearfish

Bernice B. Schultz, 95 New Underwood

Phyllis Sloan, 84 Medford, Ore.

Birgitt E.L. Smith, 61 Rapid City

Paul L. Smith Rapid City

James W. Truman, 75 Rapid City

Sylvan K. Williams, 95 Pierre

Mae Louise Zeise, 91 Summerfield, Fla.

