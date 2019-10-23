{{featured_button_text}}

John H. Brunson, 69 Provo

William Fricke, 73 Belle Fourche

Darlene E. Gulseth, 91 Rapid City

Brent Harrison, 70 Henderson, Nev.

Lola E. Martin, 71 Newcastle, Wyo.

Jainnean Nelson, 90 Upton. Wyo.

Mildene M. Turpin, 91 Bakerfield, Calif.

