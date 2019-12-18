M. Arlene Carter-Snyder, 94 Piedmont
Jennifer Crazy Bear, 57 Allen
Mary E. Davidson, 94 Rapid City
Lynn John Day, 79 Newcastle, Wyo.
John W. Donahue, 94 Rapid City
Alexa Dzintars, 25 Bozeman, Mont.
Mary M. Espinosa, 72 Rapid City
Ed Ferguson, 69 Norris
Vyonne Glaze, 91 Rapid City
Vera Kills Small, 40 Oglala
Sharon M. Lizotte, 76 Rapid City
Dale Morgan, 84 Alzada, Mont.
William Webb, 93 Faulkton
