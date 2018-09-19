Jack R. Adams, 61 Rapid City
Verna M. Bell, 71 Rapid City
Edward O. Block, 81 McIntosh
Elvina Crawford-Follum, 87 Rapid City
Ray C. Edwards, 93 Spearfish
Annette Ellison, 83 Rapid City
Phyllis E. Erickson, 87 Rapid City
Bruce W. Frederick, 70 Aladdin, Wyo.
Marie A. Hare, 89 Rapid City
Francis He Crow, 88 Gordon, Neb.
Wesley Jacobs Sr., 85 Porcupine
Delora Kills Enemy At Night, 46 Rapid City
Jonthan Little Thunder Jr., 18 Rapid City
Leonard E. McElhaney, 79 Rapid City
Karol E. Miles, 60 Spearfish
Richard D. Miller, 69 Newell
Sarah Shannon, 82 Rapid City
Steve P. Warren, 97 Rapid City
