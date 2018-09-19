Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Jack R. Adams, 61 Rapid City

Verna M. Bell, 71 Rapid City

Edward O. Block, 81 McIntosh

Elvina Crawford-Follum, 87 Rapid City

Ray C. Edwards, 93 Spearfish

Annette Ellison, 83 Rapid City

Phyllis E. Erickson, 87 Rapid City

Bruce W. Frederick, 70 Aladdin, Wyo.

Marie A. Hare, 89 Rapid City

Francis He Crow, 88 Gordon, Neb.

Wesley Jacobs Sr., 85 Porcupine

Delora Kills Enemy At Night, 46 Rapid City

Jonthan Little Thunder Jr., 18 Rapid City

Leonard E. McElhaney, 79 Rapid City

Karol E. Miles, 60 Spearfish

Richard D. Miller, 69 Newell

Sarah Shannon, 82 Rapid City

Steve P. Warren, 97 Rapid City

