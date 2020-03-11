Today's obituaries
Lucille Bennett, 98 Sturgis

Joan B. Caldwell, 86 Baker, Mont.

Robert G. Durst, 73 Milbank

Mary L. Hummel, 92 Cave Creek, Ariz.

Lyle E. Jarvis, 84 La Junta, Colo.

Richard J. Kraima, 79 Hot Springs

William 'Bill' Lee, 73 Rapid City

Calvin Meyers, 60 Belle Fourche

Nancy A. Miller, 75 Rapid City

Olivia V. Nefzger, 22 Rapid City

Carol A. Rickert, 78 Rapid City

Cherie Senecal Schroth, 55 Buffalo Gap

Lola Simpfenderfer, 96 Wall

Dick Stolley, 73 Kadoka

Jill L. Tiffany, 54 Spearfish

James L. Wahlstrom, 78 Hot Springs

