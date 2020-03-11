Lucille Bennett, 98 Sturgis
Joan B. Caldwell, 86 Baker, Mont.
Robert G. Durst, 73 Milbank
Mary L. Hummel, 92 Cave Creek, Ariz.
Lyle E. Jarvis, 84 La Junta, Colo.
Richard J. Kraima, 79 Hot Springs
William 'Bill' Lee, 73 Rapid City
You have free articles remaining.
Calvin Meyers, 60 Belle Fourche
Nancy A. Miller, 75 Rapid City
Olivia V. Nefzger, 22 Rapid City
Carol A. Rickert, 78 Rapid City
Cherie Senecal Schroth, 55 Buffalo Gap
Lola Simpfenderfer, 96 Wall
Dick Stolley, 73 Kadoka
Jill L. Tiffany, 54 Spearfish
James L. Wahlstrom, 78 Hot Springs
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.