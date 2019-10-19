{{featured_button_text}}

Loretta F. Brewer, 84 Rushville, Neb.

Lex A. Grooms, 39 Sharp's Corner

Chuck Kayl, 94 Gregory

Ruth Michels, 72 Belle Fourche

Carrie J. Mikkonen, 71 Pierre

Thomas V. Shangreau, 67 Rapid City

Santana Steele, 21 Sioux Falls

Helen Zapp, 93 Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments