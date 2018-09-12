Robert O. Christol, 74 Madison, Ala.
Daniel R. Douglas, 66 Rapid City
Marie E. Eid-Stoddard, 71 Rapid City
Geraldine R. Hackens, 101 New Underwood
Franklin R. Ince, 65 Rapid City
Jeffrey A. Jundt, 59 Rapid City
Genevieve Knittel, 90 Gregory
Evelyn J. Lenton, 82 Rapid City
Michael E. Scheler, 78 Box Elder
Ervin L. Standing Soldier, 52 Columbus, Ohio
