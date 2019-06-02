William B. Busse, 74 Rapid City
Stephen 'Steve' Cox, 69 Stillwater Township, N.J.
Doug Enders, 70 Douglas, Wyo.
Robert J. Foudray, 84 Rapid City
Ada A. Fravel, 82 Sioux Falls
James D. Green, 88 Belle Fourche
Dr. Charles Gwinn, 89 Rapid City
George Hart Sr., 93 Thornton, Colo.
Ray J. Hillenbrand, 84 Rapid City
Keith Long, 86 Fort Collins, Colo.
Charles 'Chuck' McCauley, 87 Rapid City
June McKie-Hamblet, 68 Rapid City
Mary G. Owens, 88 Rapid City
Donald G. Rivers, 67 Rapid City
Christine A. Siim, 72 Rapid City
Gordon D. Veil, 79 Rapid City
Fred R. Wylezik, 82 Rapid City
