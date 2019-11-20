{{featured_button_text}}

Mariah L. Bettelyoun, 20 Rapid City

David Brings Plenty, 75 Oglala

Michael A. DeFea, 61 Fort Pierre

Kelly DuBray, 39 Sturgis

Ted Elenberger, 79 Belle Fourche

Lois L. Harter, 85

Wambli Z. Hayes, 16 Sturgis

Richard Hoff, 92 Rapid City

Howard D. Jacobs, 86 Spearfish

Kenneth Judd, 90 Rapid City

Verna A. Poppe, 90 Rapid City

James Quinn, 56 Rapid City

Caitlin P. Towry, 27 Mandan, ND

Ronald M. Walgamuth, 71 Pierre

