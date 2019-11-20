Mariah L. Bettelyoun, 20 Rapid City
David Brings Plenty, 75 Oglala
Michael A. DeFea, 61 Fort Pierre
Kelly DuBray, 39 Sturgis
Ted Elenberger, 79 Belle Fourche
Lois L. Harter, 85
Wambli Z. Hayes, 16 Sturgis
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Richard Hoff, 92 Rapid City
Howard D. Jacobs, 86 Spearfish
Kenneth Judd, 90 Rapid City
Verna A. Poppe, 90 Rapid City
James Quinn, 56 Rapid City
Caitlin P. Towry, 27 Mandan, ND
Ronald M. Walgamuth, 71 Pierre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.