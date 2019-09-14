{{featured_button_text}}

Florence A. Cook, 89 Canistota

Linda Cornish, 71 Rockledge, Fla.

Carla W. Erfman, 83 Spearfish

Helen Gaskins, 83 Belle Fourche

Walter R. Glazewski, 90 Rapid City

Michael Munsch, 53 Rapid City

Robert Ramaley, 93 Rapid City

Shirley J. Salmon, 84 Kansas City, Mo.

Deborah L. Schock, 61 Yankton

