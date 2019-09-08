Donald L. Austin, 92 Rapid City
William P. Baken VI, 73 Chandler, Ariz.
Charles Baumgartner, 60 Rapid City
Fay E. Bice, 93 Rapid City
Barbara K. Borg, 77 Rapid City
David L. Butler, 59 Rapid City
Casey L. Elliott, 45 Rapid City
Darlene C. Graff, 86 Spearfish
Marlene Hanley Rapid City
William 'Sonny' Huether, 83 Wall
Bruce M. Kroetch, 66 Philip
Dale A. Lynch, 75 Caputa
Jerry L. Mitchell, 79 Belle Fourche
Edward L. Shields Sr., 52 Pine Ridge
Joyce E. Throne-Jones, 97 Rapid City
Richard A. Todd, 89 Rapid City
Barbara C. Wyatt, 91 Rapid City
