Luke Bachmeier, 88 Sturgis
Thomas Costello Jr., 89 Arizona
Brian L. Curtis, 39 Belle Fourche
Harold 'Hal' Fisk, 92 Rapid City
Bonnie J. Ginsbach, 89 Belle Fourche
Gail J. Gray, 72 Marquette, Mich.
David Hand, 79 Midland
Deloris C. Heiney, 86 Hot Springs
Forrest G. Houlette, 74 Norfolk, Neb.
Charles Kelzer, 60 Spearfish
You have free articles remaining.
Kenneth H. Kluck, 76 Spearfish
Marcia E. McGaa, 72 Pine Ridge
Eunabel F. McKie, 84 Rapid City
Linsey McLean, 70 Piedmont
Fern R. Mousseau, 75 Porcupine
Jason M. Mousseau, 29 Pine Ridge
Ronald T. Mousseau, 64 Pine Ridge
Michael Savage, 61 Lead
Germaine M. Tremmel, 62 Fort Meade
Susan Whisler-Wendt, 70 Rapid City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.