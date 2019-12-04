{{featured_button_text}}

Luke Bachmeier, 88 Sturgis

Thomas Costello Jr., 89 Arizona

Brian L. Curtis, 39 Belle Fourche

Harold 'Hal' Fisk, 92 Rapid City

Bonnie J. Ginsbach, 89 Belle Fourche

Gail J. Gray, 72 Marquette, Mich.

David Hand, 79 Midland

Deloris C. Heiney, 86 Hot Springs

Forrest G. Houlette, 74 Norfolk, Neb.

Charles Kelzer, 60 Spearfish

Kenneth H. Kluck, 76 Spearfish

Marcia E. McGaa, 72 Pine Ridge

Eunabel F. McKie, 84 Rapid City

Linsey McLean, 70 Piedmont

Fern R. Mousseau, 75 Porcupine

Jason M. Mousseau, 29 Pine Ridge

Ronald T. Mousseau, 64 Pine Ridge

Michael Savage, 61 Lead

Germaine M. Tremmel, 62 Fort Meade

Susan Whisler-Wendt, 70 Rapid City

