Raymond J. Bachmeier, 82 Tilford
Father Robert Baden, 79 Ballinger, Texas
Helen J. Birkholz, 77 Rapid City
Galand F. Bohn, 90 Webster
Joyce Doolittle, 66 Midland
Mary 'Marti' Gillaspie, 68 Hill City
Norma 'Jean' Hall, 86 Rapid City
Marie A. Hare, 89 Rapid City
Elouise Lintz, 96 Hermosa
Betty N. McMurry, 89 Middleton, Wis.
Rynnie L. Pariseau, 67 Rapid City
Harry L. Paulsen, 88 Rapid City
Beverly J. Robb, 87 Belle Fourche
Peter Schweigman, Sr. 94 Farmington, N.M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.