Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Raymond J. Bachmeier, 82 Tilford

Father Robert Baden, 79 Ballinger, Texas

Helen J. Birkholz, 77 Rapid City

Galand F. Bohn, 90 Webster

Joyce Doolittle, 66 Midland

Mary 'Marti' Gillaspie, 68 Hill City

Norma 'Jean' Hall, 86 Rapid City

Marie A. Hare, 89 Rapid City

Elouise Lintz, 96 Hermosa

Betty N. McMurry, 89 Middleton, Wis.

Rynnie L. Pariseau, 67 Rapid City

Harry L. Paulsen, 88 Rapid City

Beverly J. Robb, 87 Belle Fourche

Peter Schweigman, Sr. 94 Farmington, N.M.

Load comments