Try 3 months for $3

Margretha Bedsaul, 85 Rapid City

Donald D. Carroll, 68 Rapid City

Scot Halverson, 65 Piedmont

Wayne A. Kadrmas, 78 Pueblo, Colo.

David M. Lampert, 70 Custer

Gloria Muehl, 76 Sun Lakes, Ariz.

Jack P. O'Connor, 77 Austin, Texas

Dona R. Ross, 88 Rapid City

Load comments