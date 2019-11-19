{{featured_button_text}}

Norma M. Henderson, 96 Rapid City

Howard D. Jacobs, 86 Spearfish

Joan Lintz, 93 Hermosa

David Plooster, 81 Piedmont

James A. Quinn, 56 Rapid City

Gary Skjoldal, 61 Lemmon

Alan S. Waters, Sr., 48 Pine Ridge

