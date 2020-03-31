Fredrick Bagola Sr., 70 Pine Ridge
Marcella Mae Biel, 91 Rapid City
Janice J. Bielmaier, 90 Rapid City
Wayne Bouzek, 90 Rapid City
Ramona Buchholz, 88 Philip
Correy Clifford Sr., 47 Pine Ridge
You have free articles remaining.
Camilla L. Fineran, 102 Rapid City
James Foxworth Sr., 79 Hot Springs
James L. Hedlund, 76 Rapid City
Delores S. Kumpf, 86 Rapid City
Kenny Neville, 68 Philip
Lloyd M. Nohava, 80 Sturgis
Merlena 'Mert' Scott, 58 Black Hawk
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.