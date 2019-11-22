{{featured_button_text}}

June Baker, 86 Rapid City

Pheoba A. Burney, 91 Hot Springs

Joan D. Follette, 83 Spearfish

Thomas Hislop Sr., 84 Rapid City

John Juhl, 36 Dayton, Ohio

Francis K. McDonald, 92 Aladdin, Wyo.

Beulah Ione McKay, 100 Spearfish

Millie D. Moffenbier, 84 Rapid City

Edna M. Schwenka, 70 Piedmont

Dan Uhrig, 71 Philip

Ruth Whiting, 56 New Underwood

