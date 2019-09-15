{{featured_button_text}}

Charles Baumgartner, 60 Rapid City

Gilbert 'Bert' Bogner, 70 Oral

Larry Fite, 68 Kadoka

Walter R. Glazewski, 90 Rapid City

James Joyce, 83 Plymouth, Minn.

Michael J. Munsch, 53 Rapid City

Robert D. Ramaley, 93 Rapid City

Joyce Throne-Jones, 97 Rapid City

Richard A. Todd, 89 Rapid City

Wayne W. Winchell, 90 Rapid City

