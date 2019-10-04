{{featured_button_text}}

Michael P. Besso, 66 Deadwood

Alicia Janis, 31 Oglala

Edward Janis III, 65 Billings, Mont.

Louie LaRoche, 84 Rapid City

Gloria T. Morado, 77 Manderson

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gregory A. Mumm, 63 Rapid City

Craig Shaver, 74 Sturgis

Jerry Simon, 70 Mud Butte

Cecilia B. Smith, 88 Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments