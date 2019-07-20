{{featured_button_text}}

Mary L. Pechota, 95 Custer

William Swift Hawk Jr., 79 Rushville, Neb.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hoka Yellow Cloud, 18 Porcupine

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments