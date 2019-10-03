Michael Besso, 66 Deadwood
Mary Lou Biesman, 87 Rapid City
Jessica Bsharah, 37 Rapid City
Kay P. Eggleston, 86 Rapid City
Elizabeth K. Good, 60 Rapid City
Floyd Hand Jr., 80 Rapid City
Nancy D. Herman, 62 Rapid City
Dennis A. Huestis, 77 Deadwood
Joanne J. Keck, 90 Rapid City
Donald R. McPherson, 92 Sturgis
Emery Red Feather, 57 Wakpamni
William Tesch, 79 Yankton
