Michael Besso, 66 Deadwood

Mary Lou Biesman, 87 Rapid City

Jessica Bsharah, 37 Rapid City

Kay P. Eggleston, 86 Rapid City

Elizabeth K. Good, 60 Rapid City

Floyd Hand Jr., 80 Rapid City

Nancy D. Herman, 62 Rapid City

Dennis A. Huestis, 77 Deadwood

Joanne J. Keck, 90 Rapid City

Donald R. McPherson, 92 Sturgis

Emery Red Feather, 57 Wakpamni

William Tesch, 79 Yankton

