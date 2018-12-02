Try 1 month for 99¢

Dick P. DeNeui, 81 Hill City

Lennie Dismounts, 65 Huron

Michele A. Doering, 50 Rapid City

Anthony Haynes, 58 Tucson, Ariz.

Ivan S. Hollow Horn, 46 Rapid City

Frances 'Fran' Knudson, 74 Rapid City

Grace E. Mickelson, 92 Rapid City

Robert M. Plaisted, 58 Custer

Jane E. Trudeau, 97 Denver

