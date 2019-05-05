Peggy J. Avery, 88 Rapid City
Frances M. Bachand, 95 Rapid City
John 'Jack' W. Davison, 91 Hot Springs
Carol Girton, 76 Hot Springs
Gerald 'Jerry' M. Hannah, 79 Rapid City
Lucille S. Hengen, 94 Rapid City
Ida L. Holst, 85 Casa Grande, Ariz.
Fred W. James, 89 Sturgis
You have free articles remaining.
Kathleen Ann Lutz, 77 Custer
Velma M. McDougall, 95 Brookings, Ore.
Betty J. Noordermeer, 97 Rapid City
Marlene S. Renfro, 88 Santa Monica, Calif.
Marilyn E. Torgrude, 85 Belle Fourche
Lucy A. Wright, 89 Rapid City
Leland A. Ytreeide, 76 Rapid City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.