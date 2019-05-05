{{featured_button_text}}

Peggy J. Avery, 88 Rapid City

Frances M. Bachand, 95 Rapid City

John 'Jack' W. Davison, 91 Hot Springs

Carol Girton, 76 Hot Springs

Gerald 'Jerry' M. Hannah, 79 Rapid City

Lucille S. Hengen, 94 Rapid City

Ida L. Holst, 85 Casa Grande, Ariz.

Fred W. James, 89 Sturgis

Kathleen Ann Lutz, 77 Custer

Velma M. McDougall, 95 Brookings, Ore.

Betty J. Noordermeer, 97 Rapid City

Marlene S. Renfro, 88 Santa Monica, Calif.

Marilyn E. Torgrude, 85 Belle Fourche

Lucy A. Wright, 89 Rapid City

Leland A. Ytreeide, 76 Rapid City

