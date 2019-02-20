Try 1 month for 99¢

Michelle D. Alexander, 43 Rapid City

Esther L. Carsten, 86 Rapid City

Eileen 'Poody' Crouch, 78 Hill City

Mary 'Kathi' Edwards, 58 Rapid City

Helen M. Field, 94 Hot Springs

Linda F. Pringle, 63 Rapid City

Lyle Waters, 41 Pine Ridge

