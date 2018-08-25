Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Cristopher K. Crecelius, 25 Rapid City

W.B. Scott Croff, 40 Phoenix, Ariz.

Helen Crosswait, 87 Spearfish

LaVonne A. Dahl, 89 Gilbert, Ariz.

Linda Gibbs, 70 Sun City, Ariz.

Jeffery J. Johnson, 73 Rapid City

Aubrey Oviatt, 64 Rapid City

Zecheriah Pagle, 14 Spearfish

Angela R. Smith, 47 Spearfish

Colin H. Treeby, 68 Rapid City

