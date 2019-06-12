{{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Boone, 89 Spearfish

Mary Lou Davis, 95 Rapid City

James Haney, 83 Rapid City

Leo H. Hoehn, 92 Rapid City

Ida Holst, 85 Casa Grande, Ariz.

Glen Hutt, 89 Newcastle, Wyo.

Marvin H. King, 77 Rapid City

Hilda Martin, 80 Las Vegas, Nev.

Toby Marvin, 36 Sturgis

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Alvin D. Meyer, 68 Rapid City

Dolores M. Naasz, 88 Hot Springs

John P. Neumann, 45 Cottonwood

Kyle C. Reynolds, 24 Sturgis

James B. Ross, 89 Belle Fourche

Jean Truman, 90 Rapid City

Kathryn 'Kay' VanDervoort, 73 Greensboro, N.C.

Dan VanSickle, 65 Spearfish

Load comments