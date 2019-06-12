Patricia Boone, 89 Spearfish
Mary Lou Davis, 95 Rapid City
James Haney, 83 Rapid City
Leo H. Hoehn, 92 Rapid City
Ida Holst, 85 Casa Grande, Ariz.
Glen Hutt, 89 Newcastle, Wyo.
Marvin H. King, 77 Rapid City
Hilda Martin, 80 Las Vegas, Nev.
Toby Marvin, 36 Sturgis
Alvin D. Meyer, 68 Rapid City
Dolores M. Naasz, 88 Hot Springs
John P. Neumann, 45 Cottonwood
Kyle C. Reynolds, 24 Sturgis
James B. Ross, 89 Belle Fourche
Jean Truman, 90 Rapid City
Kathryn 'Kay' VanDervoort, 73 Greensboro, N.C.
Dan VanSickle, 65 Spearfish
