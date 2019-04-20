{{featured_button_text}}

Glen Anderson Sr., 71 Black Hawk

Freida W. Dent, 94 Hulett, Wyo.

Scott Goldade, 55 Selby

Lucille M. Hlavka, 93 Howes

David A. Iverson, 80 Sturgis

Kenneth Prairie Chicken, 85 Rapid City

Helen I. Soma, 97 Rapid City

Marleen Tatum, 74 Fairfax

