Glen Anderson Sr., 71 Black Hawk
Freida W. Dent, 94 Hulett, Wyo.
Scott Goldade, 55 Selby
Lucille M. Hlavka, 93 Howes
David A. Iverson, 80 Sturgis
Kenneth Prairie Chicken, 85 Rapid City
Helen I. Soma, 97 Rapid City
Marleen Tatum, 74 Fairfax
David A. Iverson, 80 Sturgis
Kenneth Prairie Chicken, 85 Rapid City
Helen I. Soma, 97 Rapid City
Marleen Tatum, 74 Fairfax
