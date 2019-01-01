Lawrence Boeding, 84 Rapid City
Peggy D. Cacek, 73 Rapid City
Rhonda Center, 48 Red Shirt Table
Ruby Clement-Shangreaux, 52 Martin
Barbara Davis, Rapid City
Kelly Donohoe, 82 Rapid City
Hilda Mae Eagle Elk, 42 Sterling, Colo.
Gladys P. Fetzer, 94 Rapid City
Myron Ghost Bear, 55 Allen
Barbara B. Griffin, 93 Custer
Huston D. Howard, 89 Sturgis
Morris I. Johnson, 86 Deadwood
Curtis D. Mertz, 78 Jupiter, Fla.
Susan K. Oswald, 74 Rapid City
Alice M. Stone, 76 Rapid City
Linda L. Vopat, 71 Spearfish
