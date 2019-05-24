{{featured_button_text}}

James Broderick, 71 Rapid City

Carole S. Chiang, 87 Hamden, Conn.

Agnes R. Erickson, 87 Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Connie L. Komes, 71 Sturgis

Linda Kooiker, 68 Harrisburg

Barbara K. Navrisky, 64 Box Elder

Ronald Perschbacher, 59 Belle Fourche

Thomas P. Smith, 79 Sturgis

Vernon J. Speck, 87 Rapid City

Jerry A. Windedahl, 70 Rapid City

