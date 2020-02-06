Today's obituaries
Douglas C. Engstrom, 70 Sundance, Wyo.

Virginia Henriksen, 71 Rapid City

Michael A. Jackley, 78 Sturgis

Albert M. Katzer, 89 Rapid City

Earl Neumeyer, 94 Belle Fourche

James R. Reinhart, 62 Wall

Susan L. Shipman, 59 Gillette, Wyo.

