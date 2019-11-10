{{featured_button_text}}

James G. Bell, 93 Rapid City

James Bierle, 82 Midland

Delmar D. Deiter, 96 Faulkton

Barry L. Floyd, 71 Sundance, Wyo.

Marcia J. Gustafson, 80 Rapid City

Pearl I. Olson, 101 Rapid City

Don Sawvell, 81 Rapid City

Sharon Tschetter, 76 Rapid City

Michael A. Vermundson, 61 Rapid City

LaVerne C. Williams, 97 Rapid City

