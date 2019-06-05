Delores 'Dee' Bower, 74 Black Hawk
Doris Bryant, 92 Custer
JoEllyne 'Missy' Byrne, 41 Gulf Breeze, Fla.
Esther Carstensen, 89 Sturgis
Lily Crow, infant Pine Ridge
Susan 'Susie' Engel, 98 Sturgis
Frank 'Jim' Friedrick, 89 Mitchell
James McRoberts, 90 Hood River, Ore.
Barbara L. Overton, 93 Rapid City
Ryan Ribordy, 20 Belle Fourche
Kimimila Richards, 16 Martin
Rick R. Robertson, 59 Rapid City
Glyn Rollins, 87 Windsor, Mo.
Mable Shangreau-Costello, 68 Rapid City
Dolores A. Sjerven, 85 Rapid City
Jeremy T. Smith, 35 Rapid City
William T. Taylor, 83 Rapid City
Clara W. Wiltse, 103 Rapid City
