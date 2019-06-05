{{featured_button_text}}

Delores 'Dee' Bower, 74 Black Hawk

Doris Bryant, 92 Custer

JoEllyne 'Missy' Byrne, 41 Gulf Breeze, Fla.

Esther Carstensen, 89 Sturgis

Lily Crow, infant Pine Ridge

Susan 'Susie' Engel, 98 Sturgis

Frank 'Jim' Friedrick, 89 Mitchell

James McRoberts, 90 Hood River, Ore.

Barbara L. Overton, 93 Rapid City

Ryan Ribordy, 20 Belle Fourche

Kimimila Richards, 16 Martin

Rick R. Robertson, 59 Rapid City

Glyn Rollins, 87 Windsor, Mo.

Mable Shangreau-Costello, 68 Rapid City

Dolores A. Sjerven, 85 Rapid City

Jeremy T. Smith, 35 Rapid City

William T. Taylor, 83 Rapid City

Clara W. Wiltse, 103 Rapid City

