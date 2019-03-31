Try 3 months for $3

Carol S. Acri, 87 Spearfish

Theresa M. Burden, 96 Hill City

Connie L. Fallat, 68 Rapid City

Charles "Fred" Fisher, 82 Rapid City

Heather Leon, 50 Rapid City

Gary N. Meek, 84 Rapid City

Hazel Schecher, 87 Rapid City

Victor A. Toscana, 75 Rapid City

Harold Trautman, Mesa, Ariz.

Lynn D. Treadwell, 70 Rapid City

