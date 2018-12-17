Try 1 month for 99¢

Patricia L. Bowlby, 93 Rapid City

Everett Lee Burgess, 69 Hot Springs

Harold Eatherton, 91 Sturgis

Betty Eixenberger, 90 Spearfish

Agnes Jenson, 75 Rapid City

Deborah L. Jones, 57 Rapid City

Angelique Olona, 99 Chadron, Neb.

Lonnie Pilcher, 41 Sharp’s Corner

