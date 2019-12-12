{{featured_button_text}}

Jim Corning, 76 Pierre

Patricia Koppmann, 77 Rapid City

Darrell T. Lamania, 68 Rapid City

Clifford Lantz, 77 Rapid City

Linda K. Serry, 75 Hot Springs

Michael H. Shaw, 95 Brandon

Helen Tabke, 90 Spearfish

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments