Donald L. Austin, 92 Rapid City

Barbara K. Borg, 77 Rapid City

David L. Butler, 59 Rapid City

Larry E. Fite, 68 Kadoka

Donald D. Hafner, 101 Newell

Jonathan Hernandez, 60 Hot Springs

Jerry L. Mitchell, 79 Belle Fourche

Henry L. Nore, 83 Belle Fourche

Randolph Peters, 74 Spearfish

Dr. Gregory Smith, 55 Rapid City

Paul Smith Jr., 86 Rapid City

Denise D. Wickoren, 56 Rapid City

