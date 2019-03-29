Try 3 months for $3

Carol Acri, 87 Spearfish

Theresa M. Burden, 96 Custer

Gene P. Donnafield, 69 Fort Meade

Connie Fallat, 68 Rapid City

Carol A. Harrison, 75 Hot Springs

David H. Meyer, 87 Belle Fourche

Joan C. Record, 79 Rapid City

Larry J. Ruland, 79 Wall

Deon M. Simon, 64 Brookings

Victor Toscana, 75 Rapid City

