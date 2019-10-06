{{featured_button_text}}

Brigham Bennett, 38 Philip

Michael P. Besso, 66 Deadwood

Mary Lou Biesman, 87 Rapid City

Grace Chamness, 93 Faith

Fermena J. Feather Earring, 63 Minneapolis

Erwin A. Freismidl, 86 Rapid City

Rex Harris, 76 Rapid City

Amber L. Raetz, 32 Rapid City

Timothy Shama, 68 Deadwood

Craig Shaver, 74 Sturgis

Cecilia B. Smith, 88 Rapid City

Richard A. Todd, 89 Rapid City

Eleanor Zuccaro, 75 Midland

