Mary Cress, 96 Rapid City

Joseph Hastings II, 73 Rapid City

Elmae B. Helfenstein, 82 Rapid City

Kayla High Horse, 28 Sioux Falls

Mary Jorensen, 73 Sturgis

George F. Kerner, 98 Sturgis

John D. Marasek, 77 Rapid City

Richard Michael, 84 Rapid City

Baby Boy Morrison, infant Sioux Falls

Ted Peterson, 71 Rapid City

