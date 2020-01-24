Mary Cress, 96 Rapid City
Joseph Hastings II, 73 Rapid City
Elmae B. Helfenstein, 82 Rapid City
Kayla High Horse, 28 Sioux Falls
Mary Jorensen, 73 Sturgis
George F. Kerner, 98 Sturgis
John D. Marasek, 77 Rapid City
Richard Michael, 84 Rapid City
Baby Boy Morrison, infant Sioux Falls
Ted Peterson, 71 Rapid City
