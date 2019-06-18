Ronald Asheim, 82 Rapid City
Judy Crim, 72 Belle Fourche
Roger D. Dubs, 74 Rapid City
Berdena G. Huston, 87 Sturgis
Hilda Martin, 80 Las Vegas, Nevada
Thomas H. Naasz, 65 Rapid City
Linda Y. Peterson, 72 Union Center
Eugene Poor Bear, 63 Denver
Kieth Prang, 89 Kadoka
Nona Prang, 86 Kadoka
David G. Rathbun, 84 Nisland
Charlene Richardson, 63 Rapid City
Doris M. Rioux, 84 Stillwater, Minn.
Sean A. Rooks, 35 Rapid City
Mary 'Betty' Schiefer, 89 Rochford
Lyall C. Spargo, 85 Rapid City
Norma J. Sullivan, 91 Rapid City
Elaine Wells, 89 Rapid City
