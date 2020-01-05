Today's obituaries
Ronald Anderson, 69 Piedmont

Margarethe 'Marge' Brunmaier, 60 Piedmont

George D. Cain, 86 Rapid City

Harland C. Danielsen, 74 Mesa, Ariz.

Barbara Jo Donnelly, 83 Rapid City

Lena Hart, 68 Pine Ridge

Robert R. Johnson, 76 Rapid City

Jeanette Jumping Eagle, 21 Manderson

Charles J. Klueber, 89 Rapid City

Ruth Kraft, 90 Piedmont

Peggy Kuharski, 96 Rapid City

Chauncey Loafer, 88 Kyle

Joseph Morrisette, 68 Wakpamni Lake

Jessica Morrison, 30 Wanblee

Bonita Poss, 83 Watseka, Ill.

Marsha (Ashmore) Rojo, 70 Tulsa, Okla.

Lois M. Schulz, 92 Rapid City

Edward E. "Gene" Shaw, 81 Arvada, Colo.

Novalee Rose Standing Soldier, 1 day Pine Ridge

David F. Strain, 88 Rapid City

Jeffrey K. Winchester, 52 Rapid City

