Ronald Anderson, 69 Piedmont
Margarethe 'Marge' Brunmaier, 60 Piedmont
George D. Cain, 86 Rapid City
Harland C. Danielsen, 74 Mesa, Ariz.
Barbara Jo Donnelly, 83 Rapid City
Lena Hart, 68 Pine Ridge
Robert R. Johnson, 76 Rapid City
Jeanette Jumping Eagle, 21 Manderson
Charles J. Klueber, 89 Rapid City
Ruth Kraft, 90 Piedmont
Peggy Kuharski, 96 Rapid City
Chauncey Loafer, 88 Kyle
Joseph Morrisette, 68 Wakpamni Lake
Jessica Morrison, 30 Wanblee
Bonita Poss, 83 Watseka, Ill.
Marsha (Ashmore) Rojo, 70 Tulsa, Okla.
Lois M. Schulz, 92 Rapid City
Edward E. "Gene" Shaw, 81 Arvada, Colo.
Novalee Rose Standing Soldier, 1 day Pine Ridge
David F. Strain, 88 Rapid City
Jeffrey K. Winchester, 52 Rapid City
