Wayne L. Baker, 77 Rapid City

Terrill A. Brinda, 75 Wichita, Kan.

LaVerne E. Garner, 48 Newell

Gary A. Lester, 81 Rapid City

Cornelius L. O'Rourke, 93 Belle Fourche

Larry D. Plank, 64 Rapid City

Jomay Steen, 61 Faith

Edna A. Taylor, 93 Rapid City

Blayne M. Teppo, 51 Fruitdale

