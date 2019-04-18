{{featured_button_text}}

Beverly Cochran, 90 Rapid City

Robert Doyle, 57 Rapid City

Richard S. Frantsvog, 75 Rapid City

Bobby R. Jones, 84 Sturgis

William E. Naumann, 86 Rapid City

Karen Nemecek, 85 Rapid City

Ernest 'Big E' Richards, 76 Deadwood

Harold B. Ross, 95 Rapid City

Deon M. Simon, 64 Brookings

Pauline E. Smith, 92 Newell

