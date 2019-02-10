Try 1 month for 99¢

Stanley Barber, 87 Rapid City

Laurie A. Bozzetti, 58 Rapid City

Edith Hansen, 67 Box Elder

Trudy Mae Hoskins, 84 Canon City, Colo.

L. Marie Kemper, 97 Anoka, Minn.

Shirley M. Lyons, 83 Rapid City

Carol A. Sutterer, 86 Rapid City

James 'Rusty' Swan, 84 Rapid City

Todd A. Tecklenburg, 55 Rapid City

