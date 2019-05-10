{{featured_button_text}}

RoseMary Barley, 83 New Salem

Samantha Belt, 18 Manderson

Richard A. Cutler, 77 Sioux Falls

Dorothy M. Kaiser, 90 Sturgis

Freeda K. Schaub, 95 Belle Fourche

Francis J. Shymanski, 84 Hot Springs

