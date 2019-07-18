{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Eggert, 55 Rapid City

Arvilla Greene, 89 Rapid City

Margaret Leopold, 84 Belle Fourche

Lynda R. Lindstrom, 66 Rapid City

Duane L. Myers, 64 Sturgis

Jomay Steen, 61 Faith

