{{featured_button_text}}

Stephen M. Bambeck, 74 Rapid City

Sally Ehlers, 78 Midland

Robert J. Hofer, 65 Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

Anthony Rivers Sr., 100 Piedmont

Shanon M. Schallenkamp, 67 Sturgis

Troy D. Thorson, 49 Keystone

Dorothy M. Waters, 93 Rapid City

Helen Weber, 96 Spearfish

Emily White, 7 Wanblee

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments