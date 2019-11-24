{{featured_button_text}}

June C. Baker, 86 Rapid City

Gary Brown, 64 Rapid City

Jill M. Cichosz, 39 Spearfish

Donald L. Clifford, 98 Keystone

Lois C. Cruse, 93 Rapid City

Thomas R. Hislop Sr., 84 Rapid City

Chris A. Jones, 56 Rapid City

Howard L. Mockros, 76 Rapid City

Millie D. Moffenbier, 84 Rapid City

Jeanne Taylor, 93 Rapid City

Dan Uhrig, 71 Philip

