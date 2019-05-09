{{featured_button_text}}

JoEllyne T. Byrne, 41 Gulf Breeze, Fla.

Jeremiah Janis, 38 Rapid City

Lucky Lajqi, 64 Wall

Marvin C. Lovelace, 78 Rapid City

Peggy Moore, 87 Belle Fourche

Kenneth F. Perry, 85 Spearfish

Joan D. Ross, 87 Gregory

Brenda L. Sanders, 78 Box Elder

Robert E. Zimiga, 83 Rapid City

