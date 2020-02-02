Donald R. Brown, 93 Hot Springs
Joni M. Davis, 65 Rapid City
Fern Grubb, 95 Sundance, Wyo.
Ruth L. Herron, 89 Rapid City
Alfred J. Keller, 85 Rapid City
Roger P. Larson, 97 Rapid City
Lyle D. Lewis, 87 Rapid City
Elizabeth M. Nash, 80 Rapid City
Ruth Rineard, 87 Rapid City
Bertha 'Bert' Ross, 88 Rapid City
Sheryl A. Roth, 71 Rapid City
Jerry Schell, 80 Wasta
James P. Soehle, 74 Rapid City
Lucille 'Bonnie' Strobel, 92 Rapid City
Pamela J. Tinant, 65 Gilbert, Ariz.
David D. Wipf, 73 Rapid City
